Patsy J. Cline
Chambersburg, Formerly of Ft. Loudon - Patsy J. Cline, 84, went to go home with her Lord and savior on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Born September 10, 1935 in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Emma J. Yeager Murray.
On April 15, 1957, Patsy married Paul E. Cline. Together, they raised four sons and a daughter, Monte, Brett, Paul, Berkley, and Cherry. Over the years, Patsy worked at Tice's Diner in St. Thomas, Stanley Clothing Company, Cressler's Market, and Mark's Exxon in Chambersburg. She was a member of both Spirit of Christ Community Church, and the Greenvillage Church of God. Patsy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, who loved nothing more than to spend time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, and baking, and preparing meals, especially over the holidays with her family.
Patsy is survived by her sons Brett E. (Brenda) Cline of Chambersburg, Berkley S. (Amanda) Cline of Mercersburg, and daughter Cherry L. Shives of Carlisle, PA. She is survived by 8 grandchildren: Brandon and Keith Barnhart, Rachael McGarvey, Ashley Peck, Kathleen Moore, Paul, Ezra, and Naomi Cline, and 10 great-grandchildren, Kirstin, Alexis, Maci, Thomas, and William Barnhart, Weston and Brinley Peck, Micah, Maddox, and Maverik McGarvey.
Patsy is preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Cline, sons Monte L. Cline and Paul J. Cline, and a son-in-law, Troy Shives. Patsy is also preceded in death by her siblings, Garnet, Paul, Raymond Yeager, Pauline Hammond, Dora Mae Shaffer, George, Fred, Gerald, and Charles W. Murray.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 - 6:30 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Mercersburg, PA. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday, at the Greenvillage Church of God, in Chambersburg, with Pastor Matthew Tosten officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 10 AM on Thursday. Immediately after the church service, there will be a lunch reception at the church, followed by a procession to Stenger Hill Cemetery Fort Loudon, PA for burial.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greenvillage Church of God.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019