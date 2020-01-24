|
|
Paul Alleman
Rustburg - Paul Alleman, 89, of Rustburg, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mabel Davis Alleman.
Born, December 13, 1930, St. Thomas, PA. He was the son of late Rudy Albert Alleman and Fannie Hoover Alleman.
He is survived by his children, Danny Alleman and his wife, Debbie, of Troy, VA, Linda Ripley and her husband, Bruce, of Lynchburg, and Barbie Alleman, of Rustburg; a granddaughter Carrie Elizabeth Alleman, of Rustburg; a brother, Robert Alleman, of St. Thomas, PA; and a sister, Bertha Kuhn, of Chambersburg, PA; two sister-in-law's, the twins, Hazel Bernecker and Helen Thomas of Chambersburg, PA.
Paul was a wonderful husband, father, and "Pap". Mr. Paul, as he was known by many, liked things to be simple. He did not ever want a big fuss to be made over anything. He enjoyed his church and church family. He was a charter member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church where he was a trustee, deacon and treasurer for 47 years. He enjoyed participating in the Young at Heart meetings and his Sunday School class. He was also a Gideon for many years.
In his spare time, Mr. Paul like to work and then work some more. His family does not remember ever having a repairman come to fix anything; Mr. Paul could fix anything and did. He liked to use that talent to help others doing handyman jobs, especially electrical jobs. He was always willing to show someone how to do something and share his knowledge and tools. He enjoyed going to new places; traveling with Mabel and family on several trips
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg.
A celebration of Mr. Paul's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 11452 Wards Road, with Pastor Carl Weiser and Dr. David Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hyland Heights Baptist Church or to the Gideon's.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020