Paul Eugene Long
Chambersburg, PA - Paul Eugene Long, age 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at his home on Friday, June 21, 2019. Born in Maddensville, PA on August 5, 1929, he was the son of the late Clifford and Fannie Wible Long.
Mr. Long was a 1947 graduate of the Hustontown High School. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who had a soft spot for animals, especially his cats. He worked in logistics at Northern Homes for twenty-seven years, and following their closure, he worked at Eagle Construction until retirement in 1995. He most enjoyed spending time with family, usually hunting, fishing, cooking, gardening or working in his workshop.
Surviving is his loving wife of 67 years, Anna Mary Truax Long, whom he married on October 8, 1951; two children, Joy Long and Michael Long (wife Dana) of Chambersburg, PA; a grandson, Michael Long of New York City, NY; two siblings, Charles Long of Mercersburg, PA and Viola Keefer of Orrstown, PA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings, Mary Fix, Raymond Long, Earl Long, Ralph Long, Chester Long, Violet Witter, Dorothy Rosenberger, Rosena Knepper, and Freda Mae Long.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Rodney Truax will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 23, 2019