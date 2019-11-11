|
|
Paul Fleegal
Paul B. "Bruce" Fleegal, a resident of Michaux Manor, passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital after a brief illness.
Born July 26, 1950, he was the son of the late Leona R. Bumgardner McCarty and Paul L. Fleegal. He served his country joining the United States Army and retired from the Ammunition Division of Letterkenny Army Depot in 2000. Generous with his time and money, Bruce never hesitated to help others. He loved to do yard work and was fascinated with trying to repair things. Surviving are three brothers: David and Gary Fleegal, and Richard McCarty; and a sister, Nancy Fleegal. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019