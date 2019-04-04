|
|
Paul Hornbaker
McConnellsburg - Paul E. Hornbaker, 62, of McConnellsburg, PA died April 3, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born June 9, 1956 at Hagerstown, MD he was a son of the late Melvin and Alice Hensley Hornbaker.
Paul worked for his father in the family logging business, and also for Shawn Johnson Auto Detailing. He also had been employed as a Park Ranger at Cowans Gap State Park. He enjoyed his roses, taking care of his vehicles, and hunting.
Surviving family include his wife, Cynthia Kester Hornbaker, whom he married June 9, 1982. A daughter, Michelle Hornbaker of Florida. Three siblings, Alice Statler of Williamson, PA, Gary Hornbaker of Mercersburg, PA and Thomas Hornbaker of Kearneysville, WVA.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Greencastle Church of God with Pastor Floyd E. Myers officiating. Interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD
Viewing one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greencastle Church of God, 4480 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA 17225.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 4, 2019