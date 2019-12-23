|
|
Paul Kriner
Chambersburg, PA - Paul Kriner age103, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home. Born August 7, 1916, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary Ellen Statler Kriner.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Kriner served honorably during WWII from January 1941-October 1945, where he participated in 5 major Campaigns for a total of 517 days in combat; he also served during the Korean Conflict from August 1950-October 1952. Mr. Kriner worked at Letterkenny Army Depot a number of years, retiring in 1978 as a Quality Control Supervisor. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Chambersburg, George Washington Lodge #143, the Waynesboro Shrine Club, Pen Mar Chapter Sojourners, Heros of 76, the Norland Cemetery Board, and a life time member of the Post 1599, the American Legion Post 46, and the Post 1599 Honor Guard. Mr. Kriner enjoyed restoring antique automobiles and gardening. Notably his automobiles have been sold all over the world.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen Goldberg (husband Ira) of Gettysburg, PA and Kristine Culler (husband Randy) of Chambersburg, PA; a grandson, Matthew Culler (wife Jill) of Chambersburg, PA; and a great-grandson, Nathan Culler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Carr Kriner and five siblings, Beulah Kriner, Statler Kriner, Helen Lindsay, John Kriner, and Mary Harman.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Cathy Boileau will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery, where members of the Post 1599 Honor Guard will render military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church Capital Campaign, 225 South Second St., Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019