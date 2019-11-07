|
|
Paul L. Clark, Jr.
Chambersburg - Paul L. Clark, Jr., 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 18, 1956 in Carlisle, PA, he was the son of Sarah Ruth Scott Diehl and the late Paul L. Clark, Sr.
Paul was a 1974 graduate of Shippensburg Area Senior High School. A US Air Force veteran, Paul served honorably from 1976 - 1980. He was employed as a Project Manager at the Navy Support Activity Mechanicsburg, PA until his retirement in 2016 after 32 years of service. Paul attended King Street Church in Chambersburg. He loved the outdoors, golfing, hunting and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He would brighten everyone's day with his humor and fun loving attitude.
In addition to his mother, Paul is survived by his wife, Alta M. Eby Clark, whom he married on April 21, 2006; two children, Timothy Clark of Shippensburg and Kelly Healey of Landsdale, PA; four grandchildren, Vivian and Vanessa Clark and Liam and Owen Healey; two sisters, Karen Oleary and husband Tom of Roslyn, PA and Sue Chamberlin and husband Keith of Shippensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at King Street Church, 162 East King Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery where graveside military honors will be provided by the Post 1599 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Veterans Affairs 425 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019