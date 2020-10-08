Paul R. Nolt
Chambersburg, PA - Paul R. Nolt, age 72, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 7, 2020, at his home in Chambersburg, PA. Born August 19, 1948, in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Allen M. and Vera Redcay Nolt.
Paul was at various times, an electrician, an HVAC contractor, an insulation contractor, a respected builder, and a landlord. Always busy, Paul enjoyed working and helping others anyway he was able. He was a member of King Street Church, where he served as an active greeter at the church; he always looked forward to and enjoyed the interaction with people on Sundays. He was also a member of the Foundations Sunday School Class. A family man, Paul loved to spend time with his family, especially time with his grandchildren at their sporting events.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 50 years, Joan L. Martin Nolt, whom he married on July 11, 1970, three children, Matthew P. Nolt (wife Rochelle) of Chambersburg, PA, Jennifer Nolt of Chambersburg, PA, and Jolinda Shands (husband Eric) of Chambersburg, PA; five cherished grandchildren, Justine Nolt, Tucker King, Tobin King, Marin Shands, and Keaton Shands, four siblings, Grace Dubble of Richland, PA , Mae Rathman of Denver, PA , Ruth Bucher of Lititz, PA, and Allen Nolt of Lebanon, PA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Nolt and a niece, Sharon Dubble.
Funeral services will be held at King Street Church, 56 N. Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201 on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11AM, where Pastors Darrell Baer and Don Baker will officiate. The family will receive friends at the above church and address on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2-5 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and address. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
