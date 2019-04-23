|
Paul Richard Suders
Chambersburg - Paul R. Suders, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Penn Hall Nursing Home. Born June, 21, 1931 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Paul L. and Helen Monn Suders.
Paul was a 1949 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. He was employed at Chambersburg Paper Mill for 14 years and Hess Service Station for 18 years until his retirement. He was a member of Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church where he was an active volunteer in several capacities. He also enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth Rotz Suders, whom he married on April 15, 1950; son, Gary Suders and wife Linda of Madison, AL; five grandchildren, Karli Naugle and husband Andrew, Erin Suders and wife Beverly, Kari Stambaugh and husband Jason, Joel Suders and Brandi Hykes; seven great grandchildren; brother, David and wife Darlene; and sister, Shirley Williams and husband Charles. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Suders in 2006; and three sisters, Betty Beck, Peggy Wagner and Nancy Pefley.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ronald Strader will officiate. Interment will follow the service in St. Thomas Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church, 8204 Ft. McCord Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 23, 2019