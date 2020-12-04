Paul S. Bender
Fayetteville, PA - Paul Stewart Bender, age 88, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 30, 1931, in Mont Alto, PA, he was the son of the late Stewart Charles and Mary Rhone Bender.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Bender served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He went on to work for the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg for many years, retiring upon its closure. He was a member of the American Legion. Mr. Bender enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and bingo.
Surviving are three children, Jody L. Bender (wife Cory) of Fayetteville, PA, Kathy Jo Colon (husband Kuan) of Chambersburg, PA, and Paula Kay Ortega (husband the late Aaron Ortega) of Chambersburg, PA; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Clarence Bender of Chambersburg, PA and Susan Bumbaugh of Chambersburg, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Rosenberry Bender and a brother, Eugene Bender.
Family members are invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Stacy Geesaman will officiate. Viewing for family will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Garden, where Military Honors will be rendered. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
.