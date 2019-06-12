Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Sellers Funeral Home
Chambersburg - Paul L. Shatzer, 81, of Chambersburg passed away on Saturday, June8, 2019 at Manor Care. He was born August 16, 1937 in Chambersburg the son of the late Paul L. and Ruth (Custer) Shatzer Sr. A custodian for the Chambersburg Area School District for over 30 years; he was also member of the Amvets Post # 224. Paul loved to take care of his cars. He is survived by his wife, Naomi R. Shatzer; daughter, Tracy Himchak; son, Mike Shatzer and four granddaughters. A memorial Service will be held 1p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion on June 12, 2019
