Chambersburg, PA - Paul Snyder, age 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020. Born August 29, 1945, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Hubert and Mildred Kennedy Snyder.
Mr. Snyder worked at Nitterhouse for 30 years as a supervisor and then retired from Grove. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church and the American Legion Post 46, both in Chambersburg, PA. Devoted to his family, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Paul also enjoyed sharing time with family going fishing, hunting, and golfing. His hobbies also included woodworking, carpentry, genealogy, and coin collecting.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lois Timmons Snyder, whom he married on October 23, 1983; six children, Debra McEnroe of Chambersburg, PA, Cheri Miller of Orrtanna, PA, Tracey Runyon of Chambersburg, PA, John Showe (wife Janay) of Shippensburg, PA, Paul Snyder, Jr. (wife Suzanne), and Kelly Snyder of Chambersburg, PA; 11 grandchildren, Jesse Haller (wife Alix), Tara Haller, Jordan Helfrick (wife Courtney), Shannon Helfrick, Steven Cooper, Jr., Brittany Crist, Joshua Showe, Mason Snyder, Dustin Snyder, Travis Snyder (wife Amanda), and Myleigh Snyder; eight great grandchildren; and beloved pet, Jake. He is also survived by seven siblings, Barbara Kauffman of Fayetteville, PA, Evonne Zeigler of Shippenburg, Pa, Elaine Roelke (husband George) of Shippensburg, Pa, Patricia Helm (husband Larry) of Shippensburg, PA, Carl Snyder (wife Debra ) of Chambersburg, PA, Carlene Yohe of Shippensburg, Pa, and Paula Stepler (husband Carl) of Fayetteville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul Snyder was no ordinary man. With a "people person" personality and a quick wit, he was loved and respected by all. He loved to tell stories and everybody loved to listen to them. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and chatting over breakfast weekly.
Viewing and services are private at this time. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , . Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020