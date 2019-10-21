|
|
Paul Strubhar
Mercersburg - Paul Leroy Strubhar, 70, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 18, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on August 21, 1949 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Charles and Irene (Unger) Strubhar. He had retired in August of 2015 from Chambersburg Hospital after 28 years of service. He attended King Street Church and was a member of Reflections Sunday School Class. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren. He was a member of Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge #774 in McConnellsburg and Harrisburg Consistory. It was his special gift to give his time, talents, and willingness to help and be there for others.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Susan Detrich Strubhar and their son Matthew (husband of Sarah) Strubhar of Nazareth, PA and his son, Carey Strubhar of Pine Grove, PA. He has three grandchildren: Matthew, Rayna, and Jase. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Strubhar of Fredericksburg, PA. and two sisters; Florence Embry of Lebanon and Eva Hemmer of Fredericksburg.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening Oct. 24th from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg. There will be a memorial service Friday Oct. 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at King Street Church with Rev. Ron Cook officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 54 L.W.W., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019