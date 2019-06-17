Pauline A. Gindlesperger



Chambersburg - Pauline Arthur Gindlesperger, 101, of Chambersburg passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Providence Place. She was born December 30, 1917, in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Lena (Shockey) Arthur. Pauline graduated from Chambersburg Area High School in 1935 and then from Chambersburg Business School in 1936. She was a life-time member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked for the Borough of Chambersburg and the Chambersburg Engineering Company from 1936 to 1942, and in 1942 joined the United States Paper Mills, Inc., where she became an officer, retiring in 1986. She then worked with eLynxx Solutions until her second retirement in 2009 at age 92. She is survived by her son, William Arthur Gindlesperger and wife Maxine (Lesher) Gindlesperger of Chambersburg; five grandchildren: PollyAnna Cunningham and husband Christian Cunningham of Matthews, NC; Katie Gindlesperger of Chambersburg, PA; Christopher Gindlesperger and wife Adriana Gindlesperger; Dr. Maggie Gindlesperger of Detroit, MI; William Arthur Gindlesperger II of Long Beach, CA; a number of foster grandchildren including Kathleen Dimino of Los Angeles, CA; four great-grandchildren, Addison and Patrick Cunningham and Ariabella and Marcello Dimino. A private Remembrance Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Published in Public Opinion on June 17, 2019