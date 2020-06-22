Pauline Francis "Polly" Beers
On June 15, Pauline Francis Beers went to be with the Lord. "Polly" to her family and friends was a mere 91 years old.

Polly was born April 30, 1929 as Francis Pauline McDowell to the late Lester McDowell and the late Irene McDowell in Johnstown PA. In 1963, Polly moved with her husband and children to Greencastle, PA and never looked back.

Polly was an evangelist and singer, with a 15+ year christian ministry, witnessing throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland. She was also a celebrated local artist and art instructor, noted for her paintings of the Martin's Mill Covered Bridge.

Polly was, for many years, a member of Grace Brethern Church in Hagerstown, MD. More recently, she was a member of Pleasant Hill United Brethern Church of Coseytown PA.

Polly is preceeded in death by her husband Merle Beers, her son Timothy Beers, and her granddaughter April Beers as well as her sister Jean Altknecht. She is succeeded by her brother Paul McDowell, her daughter Susan Greasley, her sons Harold Beers Sr., Raymond Beers and Sandy Beers, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held later this year at a date to be determined.

Anyone wishing to donate, please send your donations to the Pleasant Hill United Brethern Church, 3664 Coseytown Road, Greencastle, PA 17225




Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
