|
|
Pauline Young
Chambersburg - Pauline Christeen Young, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home. Born September 9, 1926 in Charles Town, WV, she was a daughter of the late Harry H. and Ida R. Barron Whittington. Her beloved husband, John A. Young, preceded her in death on April 23, 2010.
Pauline was a member of Scotland United Methodist Church and the Disable American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed keeping the house clean, puzzles and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pauline was truly one-of-a-kind.
She is survived by two children, Eugene M. Young and Debra L. Hart (Thomas), both of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Rebecca A. Bingaman of Chambersburg, Danielle L. Evans (Ryan) of NC, and Michael A. Hart of Chambersburg; two great grandchildren, Alexandra P. Bingaman and Vance W. Strait; step-granddaughter, Angela Parrett; four step-great grandchildren, Bella and Emily Evans, and Felicity and Vincent Bingaman; and her brother, Riley Whittington of Ranson, WV. In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by three sisters, Edith Hostler, Dorothy Smith and Arietta McDonald.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scotland United Methodist Church, 4040 Main St., Scotland, PA 17254. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020