Pearl Kendall
Chambersburg - Pearl Louise (Wincer) Kendall, age 84, of Clay Hill Rd., Chambersburg, PA died Saturday morning June 20, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born June 1, 1936 near Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilber D. and Mary E. (Hoffman) Wincer. She married her husband Richard H. "Dick" Kendall on July 6, 1957.
Pearl was a homemaker and in her younger years worked at the former Stanley Co. in Chambersburg. When she was first married, she was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church of Chambersburg and then became a member of the Ebenezer United Brethren Church of Greencastle, and last attended the former Calvary Bible Church in Greencastle.
Pearl was a former member of the Greencastle Homemakers and Greencastle-Antrim Lioness Club. In her younger life, she enjoyed ceramics, camping, crocheting, creating flower arrangements and attending craft shows. Her hobbies and interests included making her well known nylon scrubbies, doing crafts especially angels, collecting wooden trains and glass paper weights.
Surviving family in addition to her husband are two sons, Harold Kendall (Lisa) and James Kendall (Joann Williams) all of Chambersburg; two daughters, Mary Peterson (Joel) of Greencastle, Sarah Younker (Thomas) of Chambersburg; seven grandchildren, Michael, Michelle, Hannah, Rachel, Carmen, Courtney, Corey; one step-grandson, Wade; nine great-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter and one step-great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Rebecca Farrow.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, at 1:00 PM at the Cornerstone Bible Church, 350 West Madison St., Greencastle with Pastor Jeff Ehko officiating. Burial will be in the Norland Cemetery in Chambersburg. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 - 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Cornerstone Bible Church, 350 West Madison St., Greencastle, PA 17225 or to the Ebenezer United Brethren Church, 3661 Williamson Rd., Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.