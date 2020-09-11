Pearl M. Scott
Chambersburg, PA - Pearl M. Scott, age 81, a resident at the Quincy Home, and formerly of Chambersburg passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by family, at the Quincy Nursing Home. Born July 25, 1939, in Blairs Mills, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Forrest Plank and Frances Mae Green.
Mrs. Scott was a 1958 graduate of CASHS. She worked at the former Stanley Company for 24 years, before working in Food Service at the Chambersburg Area School District for an addition 9 years. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church. She enjoyed her Church, sewing, bowling, cooking for her family, ceramics, dogs, and attending her grandchildren's activities.
Surviving are two children, Randall Scott (wife Sharon) of Chambersburg, PA and Pam Hildabridle (husband Mike) of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Shane Scott (wife Kristen) of Shippensburg, PA, Kayla Hazlinsky (husband Adam) of Waynesboro, PA, and Erica Hildabridle of Chambersburg, PA; three great-grandchildren, Mylee, Adalynn, and Kalia; and a brother, Donald J. Plank (wife Susie) of Daleville, AL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Scott in 1993 and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:30PM Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastor Garry Culler and Pastor Bobby Culler will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 6-8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. The family would like to Thank the staff at Quincy Home for their care and compassion during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Mt. Pleasant Church, 2509 Black Gap Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the American Diabetes Association
, 3544 N. Progress Ave., # 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
.