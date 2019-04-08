|
|
Peggy A. Rhinehart
Shippensburg - Peggy A. Rhinehart, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
She was born Tuesday, November 2, 1937 in Chambersburg. Peg was a daughter of the late Homer M. and Nellie Irene Wiles Farner.
She was retired from the Shippensburg Area Senior High School where she was a teacher and guidance counselor. Peg was a 1955 graduate of the former Shippensburg High School. She earned her Bachelor's degree and two Master's degrees from Shippensburg University. Peg was a co-founder of the Shippensburg Ladies Softball League. She was a member of the Chambersburg Country Club. Peg enjoyed softball, bowling, golfing, flower gardening, cross-stitching and most of all spending time with her family.
Peg is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert F. Rhinehart; three sons, Robert S. Rhinehart and his wife Sue Huth of Seattle, WA, Michael R. Rhinehart and his companion Kelly Koser and Daniel L. Rhinehart and his wife Deanna all of Shippensburg; nine grandchildren, John and Abigail Rhinehart, Allison Wright and her husband Cory, Erika, Mitchell and Hayden Rhinehart and Brooke, Delaney and Cameron Rhinehart; two great grandchildren, Jameson and Xera Wright; and two sisters, Mary Fraker and her husband Ron of Shippensburg and Kay Smith and her husband Jay of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, H. Wayne Farner; and a sister Yvonne M. Friese.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be The Rev. Barbara A. Servello. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 20 Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17015 or to one's favorite charity.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 8, 2019