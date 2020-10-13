1/1
Peggy Ann Brown
Chambersburg - Peggy Ann Brown, 92, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on October 9, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1928 in Chambersburg, PA, to the late J. Roy and Helen May Williams. She is survived by her son D. Steve Oyler and her daughter and husband Kelly B. (Oyler) and Cameron S. Johnson. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband Ray A. Brown and her brother, Robert M. "Popeye" Williams. She is also survived by her loving sister and husband, Patricia Jean and Robert "Whitey" Reigh, niece Kathy Rohrer, her step-daughter and husband Kelly R. (Brown) and Dane E. Miner, and many grand and great-grand children. A 1947 graduate of Chambersburg High School, she enjoyed being a member of the V.F.W. auxiliary and Corpus Christi Busy Bee Sewing Club. She was a member and past president of Seton District Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting items for the church bazaars and being with her children. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Spiritrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge, 2735 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. The caregivers at Spiritrust are angels on earth. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Father Luis Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be in Corpus Christi Cemetery.






Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
