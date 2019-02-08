|
Peggy Ann Parr
Shippensburg - Peggy Ann Parr, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Shippensburg. She was born Sunday, July 30, 1933 in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late George W., Sr. and Florence L. (Trail) Hippensteel.
Peggy graduated from the class of 1951 at Shippensburg Area High School. She retired from Schoeneman Textile where she worked as a seamstress for over 40 plus years. She was a member of Our Lady of The Visitation Parish and the Goodtime Dance Club in Shippensburg. Peggy enjoyed dancing, listening to music and volunteering for various charity organizations, but most of all; Peggy loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Debra A. Kyle and her companion, Susan Orndorff of Dillsburg, her loving son, Robert B. Parr, Jr. and his wife, Dixie of Chambersburg, sister, Judy Wyrick of Shippensburg, brother, Clyde Hippensteel of Orrtanna, five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Peggy married the love of her life, Robert B. Parr, Sr., of 58 years who preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Francis Mellinger and Phyllis Shoemaker and her two brothers, George, Jr. and Ronald Hippensteel.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 13 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg with Pastor Derek Wadlington and Jack D. Wyrick officiating. A private interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Shippensburg Area EMS, 20 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 8, 2019