Peggy J. Jones
Fayetteville - Peggy J. Jones, 82, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, November 23, 2019 at her home. Born November 17, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles "Mike" and Edith A. Shoemaker Jamison. She was a 1955 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and retired from Letterkenny Army Depot. She attended Calvary United Methodist Church and enjoyed knitting and watching golf. Her husband, Charles S. Jones, Jr., whom she married June 4, 1959, preceded her in death on April 25, 1989.
She is survived by four children, Nina Overcash (Keith) of Fayetteville, Stephanie Shives of Chambersburg, Brian K. Jones (Lori) of Athens, AL, and Charles "Chuck" S. Jones, III (Jen) of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judith Nyhart (Jim) of Camden, DE. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Gsell and a brother, Merle "Billy" Jamison.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Suzanne Elliott will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from Noon - 1:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019