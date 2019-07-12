Services
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-2421
Peggy Joan Shughart

Peggy Joan Shughart Obituary
Peggy Joan Shughart

Carlisle - Peggy Joan Shughart, 76, formerly of Carlisle, widow of R. Fred Shughart and mother of William F. Shughart of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Chambersburg.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. A viewing will be Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. To view a complete obituary please visit www.Since1853.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 12, 2019
