Penny Bivens
Chambersburg - Penny Lee Bivens , 48 , of Chambersburg , PA passed away August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 18, 1972 in Chambersburg to Doug & Diane Shatzer.
Penny loved her family, had a passion for cooking and enjoyed reading. She loved spending time with her grandson, she loved the Lord and was a member of Freedom Lighthouse Ministries. She employed through Wellspan, previously employed at Greencastle Family Practice.
In addition to her parents, Penny is survived by her daughter Hailey R. Bivens (significant other Josh and son Easton) and son Levi D. Bivens. She is also survived by sister Ashley Shatzer (husband Trapper Kauffman), nieces Audrey Auna Gracey and Shelby Kauffman. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Blaine & Maxine Shatzer.
The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd of Chambersburg on Tuesday, August 11th from 5 -8 PM and 1 hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be at Freedom Lighthouse Ministries in Fort Loudon on Wednesday, August 12th at 2 PM with Minister James Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Stenger Hill Cemetery. Online consolations may be made at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com