1/1
Penny Bivens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Bivens

Chambersburg - Penny Lee Bivens , 48 , of Chambersburg , PA passed away August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 18, 1972 in Chambersburg to Doug & Diane Shatzer.

Penny loved her family, had a passion for cooking and enjoyed reading. She loved spending time with her grandson, she loved the Lord and was a member of Freedom Lighthouse Ministries. She employed through Wellspan, previously employed at Greencastle Family Practice.

In addition to her parents, Penny is survived by her daughter Hailey R. Bivens (significant other Josh and son Easton) and son Levi D. Bivens. She is also survived by sister Ashley Shatzer (husband Trapper Kauffman), nieces Audrey Auna Gracey and Shelby Kauffman. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Blaine & Maxine Shatzer.

The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd of Chambersburg on Tuesday, August 11th from 5 -8 PM and 1 hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be at Freedom Lighthouse Ministries in Fort Loudon on Wednesday, August 12th at 2 PM with Minister James Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Stenger Hill Cemetery. Online consolations may be made at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved