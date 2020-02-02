Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Philip R. "Phil" Harkins Jr.

Philip R. "Phil" Harkins, Jr.

Chambersburg, PA - Phillip "Phil" Robert Harkins Jr., 72, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, January 31st, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Phil was the son of the late Philip and Edna Harkins.

Raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania he graduated from Millersville University in 1969. He served in Pennsylvania National Guard from 1970 - 1976 as a Motor Transport Mechanic, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Philip worked for the U.S. Army as a Logistics Manager at Letterkenny Army Depot until retiring in 2000. Phil was a member of St. Andrew's Church Vestry and Chambersburg Country Club. He was an avid golfer, motorcyclist, and traveler.

An amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend; Phil is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Ellen; his sons, Timothy and Andrew, four loving grandchildren; and his brother and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 AM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 206 East Burd St., Shippensburg, PA 17257, where Mother Barbara Hutchinson will celebrate. The family will receive friends in the Parish Life Center one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and address or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered on Phil's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuenralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
