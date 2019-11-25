|
Philip R. Horst
Shippensburg - Philip R. Horst, age 66, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Wednesday, November 11, 1953 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Walter K. and A. Harriett (Bickle) Horst.
Philip was a loving father and grandfather, and a friend to all. He graduated from Shippensburg High School in 1972. He owned and operated Mt. Rock Orchards, the family farm, since 1975. He was a member of Orrstown Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge #262, and Sons of the American Revolution. He was a member of Pa. Farmers Assoc. and the Knouse Food Co-op. He served on the Shippensburg Area School District School Board for ten years.
He was an avid hunter and sportsman who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time at his home in Florida and his cabin in Horse Valley. Philip enjoyed his time with his grandchildren and family. Everyone was always welcome at his home.
He is survived by three daughters, Tonia L. and husband Chris Miller of Chambersburg, Angela C. Horst of Colorado Springs, CO, Lindsay K. and husband Allan Andrews, Jr. of Shippensburg; seven grandchildren-Olivia Heinle, Gannon and Ana Wagner, Cole and Lander Miller, and Dylan and Shaine Rotz; companion, Valerie G. Griffin of Shippensburg; two sisters, H. Matilda Horst, of Chambersburg, Mary Ann Naugle of Fayetteville; two brothers, Isaac W. Horst of Chambersburg and Robert B. Horst of Ocean Pines, MD.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 29 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg with Rev. Leon Davis officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:00 PM until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Shelter for the Homeless 223 S. Main St., Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Hunts for Healing, 3 Coburn Hill Rd, Laceyville, PA 18623. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019