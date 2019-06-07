|
Phillip F. "Junior" Miller, Jr.
Iota, LA - Phillip F. "Junior" Miller, Jr., 52, from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went to be with the Lord May 5, 2019 at his home in Iota, Louisiana. Born October 11, 1966, Junior enjoyed drawing, fishing, dragstrip, and hanging out with family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Miller of Fort Loudon, his sister Lisa Wright Marszaler of Chambersburg, his brother Wayne Miller of St. Thomas, his son Dillon Miller of Chambersburg, as well at his Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nieces, and a Nephew.
A memorial service will be held at The Open Door Church Saturday, June 8th at 7:00 PM. Pastor Mike Sanders will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the church at 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on June 7, 2019