Phyllis Baldner
Greencastle - Phyllis A. Baldner, 78, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away May 22, 2020 at the Shook Home. She was born on January 31, 1942 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Edgar and L. Alice (Foust) Burkholder. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School Class of 1960. Most of her life she had been a farm wife. She had taught children's Sunday school for many years. She is a member of St. Thomas Assembly of God Church and the Gideon's Auxiliary. She had loved music and played the organ and piano in church for many years. She loved cooking and baking.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Kenneth Lee Baldner and their three children: Tammy Sue Baldner of Chambersburg, Karen Ann (wife of Rick) McCardell of Chambersburg, and Kevin Lee Baldner of Jacksonville, FL. She has one grandson, Derek Richard McCardell of Greencastle, PA. She is also survived by a sister, Wilma (Mrs. Bruce) Carbaugh of Chambersburg and a brother, Wayne E. (Carol) Burkholder of Chambersburg.
In deference to the current health crisis funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be sent to St. Thomas Assembly of God Church, 173 Rhondel Drive, St. Thomas, PA 17252 or to the Gideon's International, 3399 Scar Hill Road, Greencastle, PA 17225-9633. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, St. Thomas has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 23 to May 24, 2020