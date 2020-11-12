1/1
Phyllis J. (Wentz) Allshouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis J. (Wentz) Allshouse

Greencastle - Mrs. Phyllis J. (Wentz) Allshouse, 89, of Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital.

Born August 31, 1931 in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Plummer) Wentz.

She and her husband, the late Mr. Clement Dean Allshouse, were married June 4, 1949 in Johnston, PA. Mr. Allshouse passed away February 13, 2000.

Mrs. Allshouse was a homemaker who had worked as a waitress at the former Antrim House Restaurant in Greencastle for many years. She enjoyed attending Greencastle Senior Center where she volunteered much of her time. A devoted grandmother, she especially loved time spent with her grandchildren and reading a good book.

She leaves behind son, C. Dean Allshouse and his wife, Lisa of Greencastle; four grandchildren, James D. Shawley, Jaime L. Baker, Andrew Allshouse and Haley Allshouse; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Deanna L. Yeager; two brothers, George Wentz and Devore Wentz; and two sisters, Ruth Owens and Lois Hostetler.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Greencastle Senior Center, 10615 Antrim Church Road, Greencastle, PA 17225.

Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
521 South Washington Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved