Phyllis J. Whisler
Chambersburg - Phyllis J. Whisler, 89, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, while under hospice care at Providence Place Retirement Community. Born on July 17, 1929 in Shippensburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late S. Elmer and Ethel K. Watson. She attended Shippensburg State Teacher's College, and later worked as a dental hygienist for 20 years. She enjoyed homemaking and swimming.
Mrs. Whisler is survived by her sister, Dorothy W. Dell, of Elizabethtown, PA, and her nephew Charles Dell of Harrisburg, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Whisler, who passed away in 1994.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice; 200 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or to Providence Place Retirement Community, 2085 Wayne Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
The family would like to express their appreciation to both Providence Place and Grane Hospice for the loving care and support they provided for Phyllis. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 17, 2019