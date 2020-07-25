1/1
Phyllis Louise Hurst
Phyllis Louise Hurst

Phyllis Louise Hurst, 91, of Fayetville, PA passed away at home with family on Thursday July 23, 2020.

Born May 7, 1929 in Shade Gap, PA to the late Harry Farmington and Elsie May (Covert) Mentzer.

She is preceded in death by her son, Ron Cassner; daughter, Patricia; and husband, George Hurst.

Surviving Phyllis is her daughter, Nancy Drumheller; grandson, Robert and wife Billie Jo Cassner; granddaughter, Jaime and her husband Gustavo Mejia; 8 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.

Phyllis worked at Pet in Chambersburg for 1959 to 1990. She liked spending time with her grandchildren and playing slot machines.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Parklawns Funeral Home; 3218 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201. A committal service will be held at 3:00pm in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.




Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawns Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum
3218 Philadelphia Ave
Chambersburg, PA 17201
7172639125
