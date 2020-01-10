|
Priscilla K. Nearons
Shippensburg - Priscilla Kathleen Nearons, 81, life-long resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her home. She was born of December 31, 1938, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Aaron H. and Vada K. (Bistline) Graham and married John W. Nearons on June 10, 1962, in the South Mountain Chapel Brethren in Christ Church. He preceded her in death on December 9, 1978. Priscilla was primarily a homemaker throughout her life and provided child care from her home. She also worked at several of the former local garment factories, the Chambersburg Hospital, and Ross Distribution. Over the years, Priscilla attended the South Mt. Chapel, the Mougul U.B.C., and the Leesburg U.M.C. In her younger years, she was a Girl Scout Leader and in her free time enjoyed sewing and flea markets. She is survived by five daughters, Annette K. Ott and husband Michael, Crystal R. Alleman and husband Melvin, Sherry L. Barmont, Scarlet P. Gettel and husband Ronald, all of Shippensburg, and Katrina D. Doyle and husband Jason of Newburg; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and one sister, Janet Leidig of Newburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Priscilla was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis H. Graham; and two sisters, Thelma Fernbaugh and Fredith Bert. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Interment will follow in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020