R. James "Jimmy" Cline
Shippensburg - R. James "Jimmy" Cline, 83, resided at the home of Melvin and Margaret Baker in Shippensburg. Jim passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born April 30, 1936 in Shippensburg, PA. Jim was a son of the late Earl J. and Fannie G. (Minnich) Cline.
He was a life-long member of the Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church, Chambersburg where he was a faithful usher and greater each week. Jim enjoyed helping people with handicaps into the building.
After his mother's death in 1962, Jim went to live with his sister, Margaret and husband Melvin Baker. He obtained employment as a farm hand with Roy and Delores Witter until their deaths. Jim retired from Crider Meats on March 26, 2011. He always enjoyed the outdoors, working in the family's large garden and putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Jim is survived by one sister, Margaret (Melvin) Baker and ten nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl, Morris and Lester Cline.
Funeral services and burial will be private. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. in the Remembrance Chapel at Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the P.A.P. Foundation in Memory of Jimmy Cline, P.O. Box 540, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be made to www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020