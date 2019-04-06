Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church
465 Center Street
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Air Hill Cemeter
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Starr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Sheldon Starr


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
R. Sheldon Starr Obituary
R. Sheldon Starr

Chambersburg - R. Sheldon Starr, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019 from the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 23, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Rev. Barton M. and Mildred E. Poe Starr. Sheldon was a 1958 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He farmed for many years and with his wife owned and operated the Farmer Starr's Market. He also worked for many years as a builder and developer. Sheldon loved to serve others and participated in short term mission work at various places including many years in eastern Kentucky. He loved woodworking and enjoyed making gifts for his family and toys for Operation Christmas Child. He was an active member of the Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marie E. Sollenberger Starr, whom he married April 10, 1960; two sons, Terry L. Starr and Michael A. Starr (Susan), all of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Ella Heeter (John), Ean Starr (Shelby), Hannah Cox (Tim), and Isaac Starr; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy E. Starr in 2000.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church, 465 Center Street, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 PM Sunday at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and from 10:00-11:00 AM on Monday at the church. Interment will be at 2:30 PM Monday at Air Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Sheldon's name may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 301, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now