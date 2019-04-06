|
|
R. Sheldon Starr
Chambersburg - R. Sheldon Starr, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019 from the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 23, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Rev. Barton M. and Mildred E. Poe Starr. Sheldon was a 1958 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He farmed for many years and with his wife owned and operated the Farmer Starr's Market. He also worked for many years as a builder and developer. Sheldon loved to serve others and participated in short term mission work at various places including many years in eastern Kentucky. He loved woodworking and enjoyed making gifts for his family and toys for Operation Christmas Child. He was an active member of the Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marie E. Sollenberger Starr, whom he married April 10, 1960; two sons, Terry L. Starr and Michael A. Starr (Susan), all of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Ella Heeter (John), Ean Starr (Shelby), Hannah Cox (Tim), and Isaac Starr; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy E. Starr in 2000.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Chambersburg Brethren In Christ Church, 465 Center Street, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 PM Sunday at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and from 10:00-11:00 AM on Monday at the church. Interment will be at 2:30 PM Monday at Air Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Sheldon's name may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 301, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 6, 2019