Dr. Raina Elaine Eberly
St. Paul - The second of three children, she was born to Charles and Betty Eberly in Chambersburg, PA, graduating from high school and entering the Interamerican University, Puerto Rico in 1970. With her BS in psychology from Pittsburg at Johnstown, she trained for a year with General Services Administration in Washington DC, graduating at the top of her class in areas such as air conditioning. Deciding she did not want to be a landlord for Uncle Sam, she came to Minneapolis where she met her future husband, Brian. She pursued vocational research and advised Psychology majors. She and Brian earned their doctorates in Counseling Psychology in 1980 and both took jobs at the Minneapolis VA. She served veterans for nearly 25 years. As Psychology Training Director she influenced the lives of more than 100 future psychologists. She found time to author groundbreaking research on the extraordinary persistence of PTSD among veterans, especially former POWs.
Her interests then turned to raising her daughter and hosting more than a dozen international students attending high school and college in St. Paul. She was a Volunteer of the Year at the Friends School of Minnesota. She was passionate in the restoration of their 1909 home. She loved traveling with her family, rockhounding, her dogs, and her lush gardens. She leaves us a legacy of children and students whose lives were blessed by her wisdom, love, and support.
She is survived by her mother Betty and sister Regina (Neidrick), both of Chambersburg, PA, her husband Brian Engdahl and daughter Rebecca Engdahl. We will celebrate her life on Saturday, April 6. We are grateful to Regions Hospital in her nine year struggle with illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Regions Hospital Foundation or a .
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 1, 2019