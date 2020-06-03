Ralph L. John, Sr.
Chambersburg - Ralph L. John, Sr., age 77, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home with his family. He was born Saturday, August 8, 1942 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Charles P. and Margaret V. (Rowe) John.
Ralph was formerly employed by Hoffman Mills. He also had worked as a carpenter for Ray Bailey Construction in Virginia. He loved car shows and races. He enjoyed fishing and the saltwater life. He liked to travel. He could be found sitting outside smoking his pipe, while relaxing. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy K. Walls of Chambersburg; a son Ralph L. and wife Jolene John, Jr. of Shippensburg; two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha F. (Mooney) John, who passed in 1989. He was also preceded in death by sister, Margaret John and brothers, George John Sr., Charles John, Marshall John and Donald F. John.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 6 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg with Rev. John Pogue officiating. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.