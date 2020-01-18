|
|
Ralph McKee Feldman, Jr.
Fayetteville, PA - Ralph M. Feldman, Jr., age 88, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on January
17, 2020 at his home. Born September 19, 1931 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Ralph M. Feldman, Sr. and Edna Claire Fogelsanger Feldman.
Mr. Feldman was a graduate of Chambersburg High School, Class of 1949, and Mercersburg Academy, Class of 1951, after which he attended Lehigh University.
A U.S. Army veteran, he enlisted under the OCS program, serving 13 months in Korea as a Supply Sergeant in the 224 Regimental Tank Company, 40th US Infantry Division and was honorably discharged in 1954.
Mr. Feldman was a Realtor for over 40 years, having begun his career with John Holden in 1955 and then as owner of Coldwell Banker Ralph Feldman, Inc., retiring in 1995. During his career, he served as President of the Franklin County Board of Realtors (1960, 1965, 1980). He was instrumental in organizing the Chambersburg Area Multi-List Association and served as its first President (1980). He also established F&G Home Trade-In Program with his good friend, Isadore (Tony) Gargaro.
Mr. Feldman was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg where he served on the Board of Trustees. He served as a Director of the Guilford Water Authority, the Franklin County Red Cross, the OSI & Easter Seals, Guilford Swim Club and Mercersburg Academy Alumni Counsel. He was a long time member of the following organizations: Chambersburg Greater Chamber of Commerce, Chambersburg Area Development Corporation, Downtown Chambersburg Inc., Rotary Club of Chambersburg (Paul Harris Fellow), VFW Post 1599 and American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Salinda Ankerbrand Feldman, and three children- Kim M. Feldman (and grandchildren, Jessica, Kira, Darryl and Chutney, as well as several great grandchildren); Kendra Feldman McGuire (and husband, Joseph); and Ralph "Kip" Feldman, III (and wife, Tammy and grandchildren, Benjamin and Andrew).
A private family service will be conducted in Norland Cemetery, with military graveside honors rendered by members of the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church Capital Campaign, 225 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020