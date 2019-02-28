Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Mont Alto United Methodist Church
10 South Main Street
Mont Alto, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Mont Alto United Methodist Church
10 South Main Street
Mont Alto, PA
Ralph R. Kissel Obituary
Ralph R. Kissel

Fayetteville, PA - Ralph R. Kissel, of Fayetteville, PA, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a courageous fight with frontotemporal dementia. His kindness, commitment to helping others, humor, unforgettable laugh, and deep love for his family are some of the greatest memories that will keep him in our hearts forever.

Born on March 3, 1949, to the late Max Kissel, and Margaret Nurnberger Kissel Seidel, Ralph grew up exploring the outdoors, becoming an Eagle Scout and an avid cross country/track runner. He graduated from Penn State, where he excelled as a record-setting co-captain of the cross country team. He earned his Master's Degree and started his career as a high school guidance counselor at Fairfield High School, a role he enjoyed for his ability to help shape the future of his students.

Ralph was an active member of the community, coaching children's and then girls' soccer to support his daughters, and volunteering at the soup kitchen and Meals on Wheels with his wife. He enjoyed the lake life, surrounded by family and laughter, the opportunity to sail, and of course, run. A huge smile would light up his face anytime he saw vintage sports car. Ralph loved making others laugh, always ready with a joke or performance with his brothers at family gatherings.

Ralph's passing will leave a void in the lives of the many family and friends he touched.

He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Cynthia Miller, daughters, Monica Edwards (Mike) and Erica Kissel; granddaughter, Peyton Kissel, step-grandchildren, Michael and Madison Edwards, and step-children, Jason, Lindsay (Lucas Rizzardi), and Matthew Hartwig. Ralph is also survived by his beloved brothers and co-entertainers, Christian, (Ruth) Arthur, and Walter Kissel, as well as many treasured cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved dearly. In addition to his biological parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Kurt Seidel, who played an important part in his life.

The family has arranged a celebration of life at the Mont Alto United Methodist Church, 10 South Main Street, Mont Alto, PA at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, where Pastor Karl Herman will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the above church address. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Association for Frontotemporal Dementia Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087 or at theaftd.org.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 28, 2019
