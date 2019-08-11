|
Ralsome "Buck" Buchanan
Chambersburg - Ralsome "Buck" Buchanan, 97, of St. Thomas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019. Born April 30, 1922 in Clinchfield, VA, he was a son of the late Lewis and Mary Johnson Buchanan. Buck served with the US Army in France during WWII. He had worked as a truck driver; as a mechanic in the California oil fields; and as a service manager at the Toyota dealership in Lompoc, CA. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Chambersburg where he served as a Sunday school teacher. He also served as a lay chaplain at Chambersburg Hospital for 12 years. His hobbies included woodworking and gardening.
Buck is survived by his wife, Olga Biggs Buchanan, whom he married November 19, 1983; his son, Larry Buchanan of Lompoc; step-sons Kevin J. Malone (Michele) of Mercersburg and Ronald K. Malone of Fayetteville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one step-grandson; and two step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Andrew, Edward, and Roy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Clem; three brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Chambersburg. Rev. Dan McClintock and Rev. Jim Moats will officiate. Interment, with military honors by member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard, will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1165 Crottlestown Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 11, 2019