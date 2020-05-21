Resources
Chambersburg - Ramona L. Geiman, 78, formally of Chambersburg,, Pa., died peacefully at the Lancaster General Hospital, May 16,2020. She was the daughter of the late Durkee & Juanita Bard of McConnellsburg. Ramona is survived by her husband Donald Geiman of Chambersburg and daughter, Motique Livingston of Lancaster, Pa. and son Monte Troy Mellott of Warfordsburg, Pa. She is also survived by two sisters; Guynethia "Tootie" Bard of Manheim, Pa. and Raneeta DeShong of Elizabethtown, Pa. Ramona had five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In Ramona's memory, donations can be made to; 1. "John Hopkins COVID-19 Response" at hopkinsmedicine.org/coronavirus/giving.html 2. Christian Life Assembly of God Church, 1400 WarmSpring Road, Chambersburg, Pa. 17202.
Published in Public Opinion from May 21 to May 23, 2020
