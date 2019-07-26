|
|
Randall Clair Aldrich
Chambersburg - Randall Clair Aldrich, age 67, passed away Saturday, July 13th at home after a lengthy illness. Born June 29, 1952 in Fremont, OH, he was the son of the late Clair and Doris Aldrich.
Randy graduated from the Chambersburg High School in 1970. He attended Rocky Mountain University for one year and completed his educational career at Shippensburg University in 1975 with a degree in Sociology. Randy was a house parent at Bethany Children's Home in Womelsdorf, PA and worked for 26 years as a houseparent for Scotland School for Veterans' Children. He retired in 2009, when the school closed.
Randy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a strong supporter of his children's and grandchildren's activities. He was "Grandpa" to his granddaughter's softball team. He loved sports of any kind and was a staunch supporter of the Cleveland Indians baseball team.
Randy is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 24 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Nicki Aldrich (Shea Bard), son Chris Aldrich (husband of Barbara), stepsons Mark Conner (husband of Karina) and Sean Conner, all of Chambersburg, and stepdaughter, Colleen Coleman (wife of John) of West Virginia. Randy is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Randy was predeceased by his older brother, David Lee Aldrich.
At Randy's request, he donated his body to science in hopes that they may find a clue to help others who suffer from the terrible disease of Lewy Body Dementia. At Randy's request there will be no memorial service. There will be a "Celebration of Life" gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association 912 Killian Hill Road SW Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Public Opinion on July 26, 2019