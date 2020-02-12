|
|
Randy Allen Smith
Enola - Randy Allen Smith, 54, of Enola, PA (formerly of New Castle, PA) passed away February 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with Stage IV Metastatic Prostate Cancer.
He was dearly loved by his wife, mother, and daughter.
Randy was the son of Mrs. Rita Venasco Smith, and the late Roy A Smith.
He was a 1983 graduate of New Castle Area High School. Randy received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from The University of Pittsburgh in 1988.
Randy is survived by his wife, Kendra Zeigler Smith, mother, Rita Venasco Smith, and daughter, Lyndsie Marie Smith.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13th 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory, 941 South Mill St. New Castle, Pennsylvania.
A procession will leave the funeral home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Vitus Site. Father Brendan Dawson will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.
A Memorial Service will be held in Enola, PA at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020