Randy James Plyler
Fayetteville, PA - Randy James Plyler, age 62, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born May 22, 1956, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Elisabeth Lesher Plyler and the late James Plyler.
Randy was a 1974 graduate of CASHS. He went on to work for Volvo Construction Equipment, where he worked for 25 years. He was a member of LifePoint Church and the New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company. An avid outdoorsman and explorer, Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal detecting, antiquing, bowling, playing softball, and classic cars.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 37 years, Susan Angle Plyler, whom he married in 1981; two children, Ryan J. Plyler (wife Jennifer) of New Jersey and Shannon N. Beaver (husband Justin) of Pittsburgh, PA; four cherished grandchildren, Eloise, Henry, and Beatrice Plyler and Lydia Beaver; and two siblings, Roger (wife Steph) and Rick Plyler, both of Chambersburg, PA.
Private graveside services will be held at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 PM at LifePoint Church (formerly Brethren Fellowship), 339 Lincoln Way E., Chambersburg, PA 17201, where Pastor Randy Rhodes will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the above church's building fund. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 15, 2019