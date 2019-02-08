|
|
Ray Edward Myers
Fayetteville - Ray Edward Myers, 83, of Fayetteville, PA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born November 5, 1935 in Renovo, PA, he was the son of the late Ray E. Myers, Sr. and Grace Beck Myers. Mr. Myers was a 1953 graduate of the Harrisburg High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Penn State University in 1957. He was employed with Corning, Inc. for 35 years where he worked for many years with the International Division. He retired as a Senior Manager in 1995. He was a member of Antrim Brethren In Christ Church and was active at the Chambersburg Fitness Center. He had been involved in many aspects of community service in Horseheads, NY, where he had resided for 32 years.
Mr. Myers is survived by his wife, Beryl Ann Eyer Myers, whom he married August 31, 1957; two sons, Gary E. Myers of Rochester, NY and Glenn D. Myers (Sandra F.) of Union Hall, VA; five grandchildren, Sarah Mayville (Matthew), Katherine Myers (Josh), Nicole Baidel (Adam), Jessica Giffin (Ryan), and Nathan Myers (Elizabeth); and nine great-grandchildren, Jake, Blake, Jackson, Chloe, Dominic, Noah, Weston, Callie, and Miles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife's parents, the late Otis Eyer and Elsie V. Eyer John.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Antrim Brethren In Christ Church, 24 Kauffman Road East, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Casey Hurst will officiate. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and from 10:00-11:00 AM Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 8, 2019