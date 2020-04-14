|
|
Ray H. "Raymond" Rock
Chambersburg - Mr. Ray H. "Raymond" Rock, 91, of Duffield Road, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Hershey Medical Center.
Born March 4, 1929 in Pond Bank, he was the son of the late Clarence W. and Naomi (Hess) Rock.
Mr. Rock was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1947.
He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne at the time of the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Rock was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD), Chambersburg, retiring after more than 30 years of service as an Electronic Integrated Systems Mechanic - Foreman.
Ray was a member of Pond Bank Independent Church where he served on the Board, as a Deacon and Trustee and taught the Men's Sunday School Class for many years. He was a member of Letterkenny Rod and Gun Club for over 40 years. As an active member of the Pond Bank Improvement Association, Ray served his community being involved with various festivals and projects.
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he was especially looking forward to seeing his youngest grandson, Sean, graduate from Duquesne University Pharmacy School. An avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his Potter County cabin with family and friends. Throughout the year Ray could be found in his gardens; many will remember him and his wife's produce stand.
Mr. Rock is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Mrs. Mary M. (Izer) Rock, whom he married July 10, 1952; five children Greg Rock (Robin) of Greencastle, Deb Ferguson (Mike) of Pond Bank, Glenda Cook (Greg) of Marion, Patti Besecker (Kirk) of Five Forks and Emily Eberly (Todd) of Pond Bank; 12 grandchildren, Rob, Michael, Tiffany, Clint, Andrew, David, Sara, Erika, Seth, Jenna, Cory, and Sean; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth N. Bumbaugh of Pond Bank; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Barnes; and three brothers, George A. Rock, Daniel E. Rock, and Ommir W. Rock.
Private graveside services will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA with the Rev. Dr. Mervil Stambaugh and Dr. D. Neil Suders officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pond Bank Independent Church, 6704 White Rock Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020