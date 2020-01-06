|
|
Ray Heckman
Mercersburg - Ray E. Heckman, 78, Mercersburg, PA died unexpectedly January 4, 2020, at his home.
Born January 12, 1941, in Chambersburg, PA he was a son of the late Elwood and Anna (Sollenberger) Heckman.
Ray worked as a young man on the family farm while also employed at the Mercersburg Tannery and as a school bus driver for Friese Bus Service, Mercersburg. He was a partner in Elwood Heckman & Sons Inc. for several years. He later owned and operated R and B Farm, for 21 years.
He was a member of Brandt's Church of the Brethren, St. Thomas, PA and a life member of Mercersburg Sportsman's Association. He enjoyed golf cart rides around the farm with his great granddaughters.
Surviving family include his wife, Barbara A. (Gearhart) Heckman, whom he married May 7, 1960. Five children, Tina M. Heckman and companion Jeff Shields, Mercersburg, James R. Heckman and companion Santos Osorio, Harrisburg, PA, Michael L. and wife Regina Heckman, Mercersburg, Michelle L. and husband Alvin Strite, Mercersburg, and David E. and wife Melissa Heckman, Welsh Run, PA. Six grandchildren, eight great granddaughters, two sisters, Janet Yaukey, Eleanor Williams, two brothers, twin Roy Heckman, and Paul Heckman.
Ray was preceded in death by a brother Garnet Heckman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM January 9, 2020 at Brandt's Church of the Brethren with Pastor Roger Myers officiating. Burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.
Viewing two hours prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020