Ray Horst Diller
Chambersburg - Ray Horst Diller, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 25, 2020 at his home. Born May 2, 1924 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of Silas S. and Emma Horst Diller. Ray was a self-employed dairy farmer prior to his retirment. He was a member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren. Surviving are his wife, Doris Harrison Diller, whom he married December 11, 1954; his daughter, Kimberly Frazer and husband Robert "Bo" of Chambersburg; his son, Jeffrey Diller and wife Karen of Chambersburg; six grandchildren, Kyle, Katie, Tate, Ray, Karly, and Julia; his great-granddaughter, Kennedy; his sister, Fannie Frey; and two brothers, John and wife Margaret and James and wife Mabel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Isabelle Martin and Louise Frey; and five brothers, Paul, Leroy, Robert, Lester, and Charles. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until services begin at 6:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Marion, PA.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice for the loving care they showed to Ray.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Chambersburg Church of the Brethren, 260 South Fourth Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or in honor of his granddaughter Karly, who has CDKL-5, you may donate to IFCR, PO Box 926, Wadsworth, OH 44282.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.