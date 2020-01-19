|
Raymond Benedict
Raymond Nelson Benedict, 92 was born November 9, 1927 to Jesse and Anna Grace (Barnhart) Benedict in Waynesboro, PA. He peacefully departed this life on January 17, 2020 in his home.
He was baptized January 27, 1951 into Falling Springs Old German Baptist Brethren Church to which he remained faithful. On April 8, 1951, he was united in marriage with Orpha M. Beckner, daughter of Carl and Lucy (Jamison) Beckner. They were blessed with 68 years of marriage.
After his father passed away in 1947, Raymond started farming for his mother and continued as a dairy farmer for 44 years.
He will be missed by his loving, faithful companion and his children; Mabel & David Jamison, Barbara Osmun, Eugene & Joyce Benedict and Gail & Wayne Hopkins; 9 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Merle Benedict; in-laws Frank & Elinor Beckner, Henry & Barbara Beckner and Jerline Beckner.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sisters Doris Nead and her husband Carl, Verda Fisher and her husband Glen, in-laws Gladys Benedict, Everett Beckner and Cleo Beckner, Mary Catherine Benedict and her husband Paul.
Arrangements are being made by the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, with a viewing at the Fallings Springs Old German Baptist Brethren Church Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-9:00 pm. The funeral will be held at the church Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 am. Internment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests the omission of flowers.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020