Raymond Brechbill
Greencastle - Raymond W. Brechbill, 95, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away November 28, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. He was born on November 5, 1925 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Mary (Wenger) Brechbill. He was a farmer all of his life and drove tractor trailer until he was 86 years old. He is a member of Upton Church of the Brethren. He was a hard worker all of his life.
He is survived by three sons: Delbert (husband of Donna) Brechbill of Chambersburg, Daniel (husband of Patricia) Brechbill of Greencastle and Larry Brechbill of Greencastle, PA. He has five grandchildren: Jennifer Crouse, Ann Dempsey, Betsy Felix, Kristen McLellan, and Matthew Brechbill, and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two wives: Margaret Burkhart in 1984 and Cora Wingert in 2005 and two brothers and one sister.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, December 3rd, at 11:00 AM in the St. Thomas Cemetery with Revs. Dennis Sollenberger and Duane Hawbaker officiating. Guidelines for Covid-19 will be required including masks. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com