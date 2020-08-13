Raymond Wagner
Chambersburg - Raymond Wagner, 91, of Chambersburg, PA died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born February 9, 1929 in Philadelphia to parents Ruth (Beltz) and Charles Wagner. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann, daughters Debra A. Gortz (husband, Peter) and Karen W. Lis (husband, Victor); a son, William R. Wagner (wife, Melissa); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Surviving also are two brothers, Edward and Richard, one sister, Charlotte; and ten nieces and nephews and their families. One brother, Charles, preceded him in death.
Ray was a veteran, serving as a corporal in the United States Army 2nd Division in Korea from 1951-1953. After the war he married and settled down in Levittown, PA, where he and Ann raised their family. For most of his working years, Ray was employed as a mechanic and later a service advisor at automotive dealerships in the Philadelphia area. Upon retirement and relocation to Chambersburg in 1994, he was employed for ten years as a lab courier for Chambersburg Hospital.
As a young man Ray enjoyed tinkering with engines and throughout his life he loved everything cars and airplanes. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the American Legion, and VFW, and enjoyed traveling, sketching, building models and family barbeques. He will be remembered especially for his great sense of humor and his storytelling. He loved God and cherished his family.
A private ceremony and interment will be held at Ft. Indiantown Gap. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 431 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201, or Wounded Warrior Project
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. of Chambersburg has been entrusted with his services